TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Saturday (May 25) announced the winning numbers of the March-April uniform-invoice lottery.

Cash prizes of up to NT$10 million will be available to those holding a March-April receipt containing any of the following invoice numbers: 03802602, 00708299, 33877270, 21772506, 61786409.

Additional prizes are available to anyone holding a receipt in which the last 3-7 digits of the invoice number match the last 3-7 digits of any First Prize number. Those holding March-April receipts in which the invoice number ends in 136 or 022 are elligible to win NT$200.

The March-April 2019 winning numbers and respective cash prizes are as follows:

Special Prize - 03802602 NT$10 million for matching the above Special Prize winning number. Grand Prize - 00708299 NT$2 million for matching the above Grand Prize winning number. First Prize - 33877270, 21772506, 61786409 NT$200,000 for matching any of the above three First Prize winning numbers. Second Prize - NT$40,000 for matching the last seven digits of any First Prize winning number. Third Prize - NT$10,000 for matching the last six digits of any First Prize winning number. Fourth Prize - NT$4,000 for matching the last five digits of any First Prize winning number. Fifth Prize - NT$1,000 for matching the last four digits of any First Prize winning number. Sixth Prize - NT$200 for matching the last three digits of any First Prize winning number. Additional Sixth Prize - NT$200 for any number in which the last three digits are 136 or 022.

Claiming prize money

To claim a cash prize, winners must fill in all necessary personal information on the back of their uniform-invoice receipt and take it to any participating financial institution from June 6. Winners must provide ID when claiming a prize.

Prizes can be redeemed at the Taiwan First Bank, Chang Hwa Bank, and National Agricultural Bank.

All 1,233 credit cooperatives across the country offer cash redemption services for prizes from the third tier or below.

Fifth and sixth tier prizes can be redeemed for in-store credit at any convenience store as well as certain supermarkets, including Simple Mart and PX mart, according to the MOF.

The MOF has released a smartphone app that can scan and record invoice numbers directly, and remit cash prizes to bank accounts. It is available to both iOS and Android users.

As of Jan. 1, post offices no longer offer cash redemption services for lottery winners.

Further Regulations

Winners do not need to collect prizes in person. A trusted friend or relative can collect prize money on behalf of a winner by presenting the winner's ID along with identification of their own.

If the uniform-invoice receipt does not indicate a sale amount it is declared void.

If the buyer on a uniform-invoice receipt is shown to be a government agency, state-run enterprise, public school, military unit, or business entity, it may not be used to claim a prize.

Special, Grand, First, Second, Third and Fourth Prizes are subject to a 20 percent lottery tax.