  1. Home
  2. World

Los 10 primeros en la Liga Americana

By Por The Associated Press , Por The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/05/25 15:25

J VB C H PROM.

Polanco Min 48 189 32 64 .339

TAnderson ChW 46 178 28 60 .337

Reddick Hou 45 161 23 53 .329

Brantley Hou 50 195 29 64 .328

Andrus Tex 38 157 25 51 .325

LeMahieu NYY 45 173 31 56 .324

Devers Bos 50 189 35 60 .317

Springer Hou 48 185 41 57 .308

MCabrera Det 48 173 14 53 .306

Martínez Bos 45 172 28 52 .302

Jonrones=

Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; Rosario, Minnesota, 15; GSánchez, New York, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; Encarnación, Seattle, 13; Cron, Minnesota, 13; Moreland, Boston, 13; 7 tied at 12.

Carreras Producidas=

Springer, Houston, 43; Rosario, Minnesota, 42; Abreu, Chicago, 41; Mondesí, Kansas City, 40; DoSantana, Seattle, 39; Bregman, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; Voit, New York, 35; 4 tied at 34.

Pitcheo=

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-1; MPérez, Minnesota, 7-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 7-2; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Giolito, Chicago, 6-1; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; Montas, Oakland, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3.