  1. Home
  2. Environment

Magnitude 4.2 quake shakes southeast Taiwan

Intensity registered 4 in the Hualien County township of Fuli

  171
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/25 15:18
Image courtesy of Central Weather Bureau.

Image courtesy of Central Weather Bureau.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude 4.2 quake jolted the counties of Taitung and Hualien on Taiwan’s east coast Saturday (May 25) afternoon, the Central Weather Bureau reported.

The temblor struck at 2:27 p.m., at a location 56 kilometers northeast of the Taitung County Government building, 19.6 kilometers under the surface.

Located on land near the border between the two counties, the Hualien County of Fuli registered the highest intensity, four on the seven-point Taiwanese intensity scale, the Central News Agency reported.

Chenggong on the coast of Taitung County registered an intensity of three, while mountainous parts of Kaohsiung, Yunlin and Nantou also felt the quake, reports said.

Quite by coincidence, around the same time, a magnitude 5.1 quake hit the Japanese prefecture of Chiba, with residents of Central Tokyo also feeling the tremor.
earthquake
Taitung
Hualien

RELATED ARTICLES

Southern Taiwan's Orchid Island to host pig-catching contest in September
Southern Taiwan's Orchid Island to host pig-catching contest in September
2019/05/24 17:54
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rocks E. Taiwan
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rocks E. Taiwan
2019/05/23 14:26
Taiwan military holds largest live-fire drills in five years off east coast
Taiwan military holds largest live-fire drills in five years off east coast
2019/05/22 14:51
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles E. Taiwan
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles E. Taiwan
2019/05/22 09:51
Dutch hiker falls down ravine as heavy rain pelts Taiwan
Dutch hiker falls down ravine as heavy rain pelts Taiwan
2019/05/18 15:14