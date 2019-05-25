Magnitude 4.2 quake shakes southeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude 4.2 quake jolted the counties of Taitung and Hualien on Taiwan’s east coast Saturday (May 25) afternoon, the Central Weather Bureau reported.

The temblor struck at 2:27 p.m., at a location 56 kilometers northeast of the Taitung County Government building, 19.6 kilometers under the surface.

Located on land near the border between the two counties, the Hualien County of Fuli registered the highest intensity, four on the seven-point Taiwanese intensity scale, the Central News Agency reported.

Chenggong on the coast of Taitung County registered an intensity of three, while mountainous parts of Kaohsiung, Yunlin and Nantou also felt the quake, reports said.

Quite by coincidence, around the same time, a magnitude 5.1 quake hit the Japanese prefecture of Chiba, with residents of Central Tokyo also feeling the tremor.

