Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay 100 000 000—1 6 0 Cleveland 000 100 02x—3 6 1

Snell, Alvarado (7), Wood (8) and d'Arnaud; Bieber, O.Perez (6), Cimber (6), Olson (7), Cole (7), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Cole 2-1. L_Alvarado 0-4. Sv_Hand (13). HRs_Cleveland, Luplow (6).

___

Boston 000 001 011—3 7 3 Houston 011 200 00x—4 4 0

Sale, Walden (7), Hembree (8) and Leon; Miley, Harris (7), Pressly (8), Osuna (9) and Chirinos. W_Miley 5-2. L_Sale 1-6. Sv_Osuna (13). HRs_Boston, Vazquez (7), Bogaerts (9), Bradley Jr. (3). Houston, Marisnick (6).

___

Chicago 040 000 000— 4 9 1 Minnesota 122 320 10x—11 12 1

Lopez, Burr (4), J.Fry (5), Vieira (7) and Castillo, J.McCann; Berrios, May (7), Littell (8) and J.Castro. W_Berrios 7-2. L_Lopez 3-5. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (15), Kepler (11), Sano (5).

___

Texas 100 001 200—4 7 0 Los Angeles 030 000 000—3 7 2

Smyly, Chavez (7), C.Martin (8), Kelley (9) and Kiner-Falefa; Canning, J.Anderson (6), Bedrosian (7), Buttrey (8), H.Robles (9) and Lucroy. W_Smyly 1-3. L_Bedrosian 1-3. Sv_Kelley (5). HRs_Texas, Choo (8). Los Angeles, Goodwin (6), Lucroy (7).

___

INTERLEAGUE San Diego 002 010 030—6 7 0 Toronto 000 030 000—3 3 1

Lucchesi, Wisler (7), Erlin (8), Stammen (9) and Hedges; Thornton, Law (7), Hudson (8), Pannone (9) and Jansen. W_Wisler 2-1. L_Hudson 3-2. Sv_Stammen (2). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (5), Renfroe (12), Garcia (2). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (1), Galvis (7).

___

Detroit 220 011 300—9 14 0 New York 001 411 010—8 11 1

G.Soto, Reininger (4), B.Farmer (6), Alcantara (7), J.Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Hicks; Syndergaard, Bashlor (6), Gagnon (7), Familia (8), Santiago (9) and Ramos. W_B.Farmer 3-3. L_Gagnon 3-1. Sv_Greene (16). HRs_Detroit, Cabrera (2), Jones (5). New York, Ramos (3), Hechavarria (1), Altherr (1), Rosario (5), Alonso (17).

___

Baltimore 031 100 100—6 10 0 Colorado 100 200 302—8 14 0

Means, Kline (6), Bleier (7), Armstrong (7), P.Fry (8), Givens (9) and Severino; Hoffman, Diaz (6), Dunn (7), Shaw (8), Oberg (9) and Wolters. W_Oberg 2-0. L_Givens 0-3. HRs_Baltimore, Smith Jr. (9), Nunez (11), Broxton (1). Colorado, Arenado 2 (13), Story 2 (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Cincinnati 000 102 102—6 11 0 Chicago 103 000 010—5 8 1

DeSclafani, W.Peralta (4), Bowman (6), Garrett (7), Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart, Casali; Hendricks, Brach (7), Montgomery (8), Cishek (9), Norwood (9) and Caratini, Contreras. W_Hernandez 1-2. L_Cishek 1-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (11). HRs_Cincinnati, Puig (8), Suarez (14). Chicago, Rizzo (14), Schwarber (8), Bryant (12).

___

Los Angeles 502 000 210—10 13 0 Pittsburgh 010 000 100— 2 7 1

Buehler, Stripling (7), Alexander (8), Y.Garcia (9) and Barnes; Feliz, Brault (1), Stratton (7), Holmes (9) and E.Diaz. W_Buehler 5-1. L_Feliz 2-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Freese (4), Bellinger (18).

___

Atlanta 001 002 020—5 12 1 St. Louis 001 000 001—2 7 1

Foltynewicz, Blevins (7), Winkler (7), Swarzak (8), Newcomb (9) and B.McCann; Mikolas, Gallegos (8), Webb (8), Brebbia (9) and Molina. W_Foltynewicz 1-3. L_Mikolas 4-5. HRs_Atlanta, Swanson 2 (10), Freeman (13). St. Louis, Carpenter (7).

___

Miami 220 130 011—10 15 1 Washington 103 011 24x—12 14 4

Lopez, Chen (4), Brice (5), Conley (6), N.Anderson (7), Guerrero (8), Kinley (8) and Alfaro; McGowin, Ross (5), Grace (6), Rainey (7), Sipp (8), Barraclough (8), Doolittle (9) and Gomes. W_Barraclough 1-1. L_N.Anderson 1-2. Sv_Doolittle (9). HRs_Miami, Alfaro (7), Granderson (6), Anderson (5). Washington, Adams (4), Eaton (5), Soto (8), Rendon (10).

___

Philadelphia 110 111 100—6 11 0 Milwaukee 112 000 000—4 8 0

Eickhoff, E.Garcia (4), Velasquez (5), Dominguez (7), Morgan (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto; C.Anderson, Albers (5), F.Peralta (6), Burnes (8) and Grandal. W_Velasquez 2-2. L_F.Peralta 2-2. Sv_Neris (9). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (12). Milwaukee, Arcia (5), Yelich (20).