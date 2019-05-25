|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|Tampa Bay
|29
|19
|.604
|2½
|Boston
|27
|24
|.529
|6
|Toronto
|20
|31
|.392
|13
|Baltimore
|15
|36
|.294
|18
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|34
|16
|.680
|—
|Cleveland
|26
|24
|.520
|8
|Chicago
|23
|27
|.460
|11
|Detroit
|19
|29
|.396
|14
|Kansas City
|17
|32
|.347
|16½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|Texas
|25
|23
|.521
|7
|Oakland
|26
|25
|.510
|7½
|Los Angeles
|22
|28
|.440
|11
|Seattle
|23
|30
|.434
|11½
___
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5
Boston 8, Toronto 2
Miami 5, Detroit 2
Minnesota 16, L.A. Angels 7
Tampa Bay 7, Cleveland 2
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, ppd.
San Diego 6, Toronto 3
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 1
Detroit 9, N.Y. Mets 8
Minnesota 11, Chicago White Sox 4
Houston 4, Boston 3
Colorado 8, Baltimore 6
Oakland 6, Seattle 2
Texas 4, L.A. Angels 3
|Saturday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Banuelos 2-3) at Minnesota (Gibson 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 3-3) at Kansas City (Junis 3-5), 2:15 p.m., 1st game
San Diego (Quantrill 0-2) at Toronto (Jackson 0-1), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 3-1) at Oakland (Fiers 3-3), 4:07 p.m.
Detroit (Carpenter 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 4-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Price 2-2) at Houston (Peacock 5-2), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Adams 0-0) at Kansas City (Lopez 0-5), 8:15 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (Cashner 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 5-3) at L.A. Angels (Skaggs 4-4), 10:07 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.