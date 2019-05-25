Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|100
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|02x—3
|6
|1
Snell, Alvarado (7), Wood (8) and d'Arnaud; Bieber, O.Perez (6), Cimber (6), Olson (7), Cole (7), Hand (9) and R.Perez. W_Cole 2-1. L_Alvarado 0-4. Sv_Hand (13). HRs_Cleveland, Luplow (6).
___
|Boston
|000
|001
|011—3
|7
|3
|Houston
|011
|200
|00x—4
|4
|0
Sale, Walden (7), Hembree (8) and Leon; Miley, Harris (7), Pressly (8), Osuna (9) and Chirinos. W_Miley 5-2. L_Sale 1-6. Sv_Osuna (13). HRs_Boston, Vazquez (7), Bogaerts (9), Bradley Jr. (3). Houston, Marisnick (6).
___
|Chicago
|040
|000
|000—
|4
|9
|1
|Minnesota
|122
|320
|10x—11
|12
|1
Lopez, Burr (4), Fry (5), Vieira (7) and Castillo, J.McCann; Berrios, May (7), Littell (8) and J.Castro. W_Berrios 7-2. L_Lopez 3-5. HRs_Minnesota, Rosario (15), Kepler (11), Sano (5).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|San Diego
|002
|010
|030—6
|7
|0
|Toronto
|000
|030
|000—3
|3
|1
Lucchesi, Wisler (7), Erlin (8), Stammen (9) and Hedges; Thornton, Law (7), Hudson (8), Pannone (9) and Jansen. W_Wisler 2-1. L_Hudson 3-2. Sv_Stammen (2). HRs_San Diego, Hedges (5), Renfroe (12), Garcia (2). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (1), Galvis (7).
___
|Detroit
|220
|011
|300—9
|14
|0
|New York
|001
|411
|010—8
|11
|1
G.Soto, Reininger (4), B.Farmer (6), Alcantara (7), J.Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Hicks; Syndergaard, Bashlor (6), Gagnon (7), Familia (8), Santiago (9) and Ramos. W_B.Farmer 3-3. L_Gagnon 3-1. Sv_Greene (16). HRs_Detroit, Cabrera (2), Jones (5). New York, Ramos (3), Hechavarria (1), Altherr (1), Rosario (5), Alonso (17).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|102
|102—6
|11
|0
|Chicago
|103
|000
|010—5
|8
|1
DeSclafani, W.Peralta (4), Bowman (6), Garrett (7), Hernandez (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart, Casali; Hendricks, Brach (7), Montgomery (8), Cishek (9), Norwood (9) and Caratini, Contreras. W_Hernandez 1-2. L_Cishek 1-2. Sv_R.Iglesias (11). HRs_Cincinnati, Puig (8), Suarez (14). Chicago, Rizzo (14), Schwarber (8), Bryant (12).
___
|Los Angeles
|502
|000
|210—10
|13
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|100—
|2
|7
|1
Buehler, Stripling (7), Alexander (8), Y.Garcia (9) and Barnes; Feliz, Brault (1), Stratton (7), Holmes (9) and E.Diaz. W_Buehler 5-1. L_Feliz 2-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Freese (4), Bellinger (18).
___
|Atlanta
|001
|002
|020—5
|12
|1
|St. Louis
|001
|000
|001—2
|7
|1
Foltynewicz, Blevins (7), Winkler (7), Swarzak (8), Newcomb (9) and B.McCann; Mikolas, Gallegos (8), Webb (8), Brebbia (9) and Molina. W_Foltynewicz 1-3. L_Mikolas 4-5. HRs_Atlanta, Swanson 2 (10), Freeman (13). St. Louis, Carpenter (7).
___
|Miami
|220
|130
|011—10
|15
|1
|Washington
|103
|011
|24x—12
|14
|4
Lopez, Chen (4), Brice (5), Conley (6), N.Anderson (7), Guerrero (8), Kinley (8) and Alfaro; McGowin, Ross (5), Grace (6), Rainey (7), Sipp (8), Barraclough (8), Doolittle (9) and Gomes. W_Barraclough 1-1. L_N.Anderson 1-2. Sv_Doolittle (9). HRs_Miami, Alfaro (7), Granderson (6), Anderson (5). Washington, Adams (4), Eaton (5), Soto (8), Rendon (10).
___
|Philadelphia
|110
|111
|100—6
|11
|0
|Milwaukee
|112
|000
|000—4
|8
|0
Eickhoff, E.Garcia (4), Velasquez (5), Dominguez (7), Morgan (8), Neris (9) and Realmuto; C.Anderson, Albers (5), F.Peralta (6), Burnes (8) and Grandal. W_Velasquez 2-2. L_F.Peralta 2-2. Sv_Neris (9). HRs_Philadelphia, Hoskins (12). Milwaukee, Arcia (5), Yelich (20).