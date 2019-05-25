TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Peruvian Congressman Luis Galaretta was on Friday (May 24) awarded a Friendship Medal of Diplomacy to honor his efforts in sustaining positive relations with Taiwan.

Minister of Foreign affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) praised Galaretta for facilitating the friendship between Taiwan and Peru while presenting him with the award. He also commended Galaretta for not buckling to Chinese pressure.

Galaretta is a valuable partner in Peru, Wu said, and has previously headed multiple philanthropic ventures at the Commercial Office of Peru in Taipei.

He has increased Taiwan’s positive image in Peru, said Wu, and through tangible measures demonstrated that he stands beside democratic Taiwan in the face of Chinese intimidation.

Wu thanked Garaletta for helping organize a 50-member joint declaration of support, which the Peruvian Congress issued to advocate Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly (WHA). The declaration represented the largest amount of support Taiwan has received from Peru in recent years, he said.

Garaletta thanked Taiwan for honoring him with the award. The Peruvian Congress was subject to much external pressure when calling for Taiwan to join the WHA, he said.

But I stand on the correct side of history, he added, and will together, with Taiwan, defend democracy and freedom, and strive for happiness for all.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Garaletta and his wife were invited to visit Taiwan between May 22-28.