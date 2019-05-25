BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

|All Times EDT
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Indiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Connecticut
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|½
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Las Vegas
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Phoenix
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|—
|Dallas
|0
|1
|.000
|½
___
|Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
|Friday's Games
Atlanta 76, Dallas 72
Indiana 81, New York 80
|Saturday's Games
Phoenix at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
Washington at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.<