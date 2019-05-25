  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/05/25 10:46
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000
Indiana 1 0 1.000
Chicago 0 0 .000 ½
Connecticut 0 0 .000 ½
Washington 0 0 .000 ½
New York 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 0 0 .000
Minnesota 0 0 .000
Phoenix 0 0 .000
Seattle 0 0 .000
Dallas 0 1 .000 ½

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Atlanta 76, Dallas 72

Indiana 81, New York 80

Saturday's Games

Phoenix at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.

Washington at Connecticut, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.<