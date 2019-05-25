|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Polanco Min
|47
|186
|31
|64
|.344
|Reddick Hou
|44
|157
|22
|52
|.331
|Brantley Hou
|50
|195
|29
|64
|.328
|TAnderson ChW
|45
|175
|27
|57
|.326
|Andrus Tex
|38
|157
|25
|51
|.325
|LeMahieu NYY
|45
|173
|31
|56
|.324
|Devers Bos
|50
|189
|35
|60
|.317
|Springer Hou
|47
|182
|41
|57
|.313
|Martinez Bos
|44
|169
|28
|52
|.308
|MCabrera Det
|48
|173
|14
|53
|.306
|Home Runs
Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; GSanchez, New York, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; Rosario, Minnesota, 14; Encarnacion, Seattle, 13; Cron, Minnesota, 13; Moreland, Boston, 13; 7 tied at 12.
|Runs Batted In
Springer, Houston, 42; Abreu, Chicago, 40; Mondesi, Kansas City, 40; Rosario, Minnesota, 39; DoSantana, Seattle, 38; Bregman, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; Voit, New York, 35; 4 tied at 34.
|Pitching
German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-1; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-1; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Giolito, Chicago, 6-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; Montas, Oakland, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3.