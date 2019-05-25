FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jonas Blixt holed out from 132 yards for eagle on the par-4 17th, highlighting a 6-under 64 that gave him the second-round lead at Colonial on Friday.

Blixt was 9 under after his bogey-free round, one stroke better than Kevin Na and first-round leader Tony Finau. Na shot a 62 for his third score at least that low in his past six rounds on the cozy course made famous by Ben Hogan. Finau had a 68.

Local favorite and 2016 Colonial winner Jordan Spieth, a stroke off the lead after the first round, shot 70 and was four behind Blixt.

Defending champion Justin Rose, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 3, shot 67 to finish 1 over, a stroke above the cut line.

Rory Sabbatini, the 2007 Colonial champion, shot 66 and was alone in fourth at 6 under. Jim Furyk, the 2003 U.S. Open champion who hasn't won in four years, also shot 66 and was with Spieth and three others at 5 under.

___

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports