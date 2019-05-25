  1. Home
  2. World

WWII researcher: Sea wreck must be plane of US MIA pilot

By CHRIS CAROLA , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/05/25 06:02
FILE - In this October 1943 file photo provided by Catholic Central High School, four classmates in military uniform walk down the stairs at Catholic

FILE - In this October 1943 file photo provided by Catholic Central High School, four classmates in military uniform walk down the stairs at Catholic

In this March 24, 2019 photo provided by Justin Taylan of PacificWrecks.com, a scuba diver swims near the left wing wreckage of an F4U-4 Corsair fight

In this March 24, 2019 photo provided by Justin Taylan of PacificWrecks.com, a scuba diver swims near the left wing wreckage of an F4U-4 Corsair fight

This March 23, 2019 photo provided by Justin Taylan of PacificWrecks.com shows an aerial view of Sonai, Iriomote Jima, Japan. Taylan says airplane wre

This March 23, 2019 photo provided by Justin Taylan of PacificWrecks.com shows an aerial view of Sonai, Iriomote Jima, Japan. Taylan says airplane wre

In this March 22, 2019 photo provided by Justin Taylan of PacificWrecks.com, Japanese elder Kinsei Ishigaki points to the crash site off the coast of

In this March 22, 2019 photo provided by Justin Taylan of PacificWrecks.com, Japanese elder Kinsei Ishigaki points to the crash site off the coast of

This 1943 photo provided by the United States Marine Corps via Justin Taylan of PacicifWrecks.com shows USMC 2nd Lt. John McGrath is shown. World War

This 1943 photo provided by the United States Marine Corps via Justin Taylan of PacicifWrecks.com shows USMC 2nd Lt. John McGrath is shown. World War

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A researcher says wreckage on the ocean floor near a Japanese island must be from a fighter-bomber that crashed in 1945 with an American pilot who is still listed as missing in action.

Researcher Justin Taylan said this week that the aircraft lies on coral reef about 70 feet (21) meters down and is the same type of F4U-4 Corsair that 2nd Lt. John McGrath was flying when he crashed off Iriomote Jima in July 1945.

McGrath, of Troy, New York, is still officially listed by the U.S. military as one of nearly 73,000 American MIAs from WWII.

Taylan explored the wreckage during a scuba dive in March, along with a Japanese man who discovered the wreck in 1987.

Officials tasked with recovering the missing war dead said they couldn't immediately provide information on McGrath's case.