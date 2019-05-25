BC-SOC--Spanish Standings

|Spanish Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Barcelona
|38
|26
|9
|3
|90
|36
|87
|Atletico
|38
|22
|10
|6
|55
|29
|76
|Madrid
|38
|21
|5
|12
|63
|46
|68
|Valencia
|38
|15
|16
|7
|51
|35
|61
|Getafe
|38
|15
|14
|9
|48
|35
|59
|Sevilla
|38
|17
|8
|13
|62
|47
|59
|Espanyol
|38
|14
|11
|13
|48
|50
|53
|Athletic Bilbao
|38
|13
|14
|11
|41
|45
|53
|Sociedad
|38
|13
|11
|14
|45
|46
|50
|Betis
|38
|14
|8
|16
|44
|52
|50
|Alaves
|38
|13
|11
|14
|39
|50
|50
|Eibar
|38
|11
|14
|13
|46
|50
|47
|Leganes
|38
|11
|12
|15
|37
|43
|45
|Villarreal
|38
|10
|14
|14
|49
|52
|44
|Levante
|38
|11
|11
|16
|59
|66
|44
|Valladolid
|38
|10
|11
|17
|32
|51
|41
|Celta Vigo
|38
|10
|11
|17
|53
|62
|41
|Girona
|38
|9
|10
|19
|37
|53
|37
|Huesca
|38
|7
|12
|19
|43
|65
|33
|Rayo Vallecano
|38
|8
|8
|22
|41
|70
|32
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Osasuna
|39
|23
|9
|7
|53
|33
|78
|Granada
|39
|21
|11
|7
|48
|25
|74
|Albacete
|39
|18
|14
|7
|51
|33
|68
|Malaga
|40
|19
|11
|10
|46
|30
|68
|Mallorca
|39
|19
|10
|10
|52
|35
|67
|Cadiz
|39
|16
|15
|8
|52
|33
|63
|Deportivo
|39
|15
|16
|8
|47
|32
|61
|Oviedo
|39
|16
|12
|11
|43
|42
|60
|Almeria
|39
|14
|13
|12
|48
|39
|55
|Gijon
|39
|14
|13
|12
|41
|36
|55
|Elche
|39
|13
|14
|12
|46
|46
|53
|Las Palmas
|39
|12
|16
|11
|47
|47
|52
|Alcorcon
|39
|14
|9
|16
|35
|39
|51
|Zaragoza
|40
|13
|11
|16
|49
|50
|50
|Extremadura
|39
|13
|9
|17
|42
|47
|48
|Numancia
|39
|10
|14
|15
|42
|49
|44
|Lugo
|39
|10
|14
|15
|42
|50
|44
|Tenerife
|39
|9
|16
|14
|37
|49
|43
|Rayo Majadahonda
|39
|11
|8
|20
|42
|57
|41
|Cordoba
|39
|7
|12
|20
|46
|74
|33
|Gimnastic de Tarragona
|39
|8
|7
|24
|25
|59
|31
|Reus
|39
|5
|6
|28
|16
|45
|0
|Friday, May 24
Malaga 3, Zaragoza 1
|Saturday, May 25
Rayo Majadahonda vs. Cordoba 1400 GMT
Gijon vs. Albacete 1600 GMT
Osasuna vs. Las Palmas 1600 GMT
|Sunday, May 26
Almeria vs. Alcorcon 1000 GMT
Gimnastic de Tarragona vs. Elche 1400 GMT
Numancia vs. Reus 1400 GMT
Extremadura vs. Lugo 1400 GMT
Tenerife vs. Oviedo 1600 GMT
Granada vs. Cadiz 1700 GMT
|Monday, May 27
Deportivo vs. Mallorca 1900 GMT