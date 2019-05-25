  1. Home
BC-SOC--Spanish Standings

By  Associated Press
2019/05/25 05:38
Spanish Football Standings
La Liga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barcelona 38 26 9 3 90 36 87
Atletico 38 22 10 6 55 29 76
Madrid 38 21 5 12 63 46 68
Valencia 38 15 16 7 51 35 61
Getafe 38 15 14 9 48 35 59
Sevilla 38 17 8 13 62 47 59
Espanyol 38 14 11 13 48 50 53
Athletic Bilbao 38 13 14 11 41 45 53
Sociedad 38 13 11 14 45 46 50
Betis 38 14 8 16 44 52 50
Alaves 38 13 11 14 39 50 50
Eibar 38 11 14 13 46 50 47
Leganes 38 11 12 15 37 43 45
Villarreal 38 10 14 14 49 52 44
Levante 38 11 11 16 59 66 44
Valladolid 38 10 11 17 32 51 41
Celta Vigo 38 10 11 17 53 62 41
Girona 38 9 10 19 37 53 37
Huesca 38 7 12 19 43 65 33
Rayo Vallecano 38 8 8 22 41 70 32
La Liga Segunda
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Osasuna 39 23 9 7 53 33 78
Granada 39 21 11 7 48 25 74
Albacete 39 18 14 7 51 33 68
Malaga 40 19 11 10 46 30 68
Mallorca 39 19 10 10 52 35 67
Cadiz 39 16 15 8 52 33 63
Deportivo 39 15 16 8 47 32 61
Oviedo 39 16 12 11 43 42 60
Almeria 39 14 13 12 48 39 55
Gijon 39 14 13 12 41 36 55
Elche 39 13 14 12 46 46 53
Las Palmas 39 12 16 11 47 47 52
Alcorcon 39 14 9 16 35 39 51
Zaragoza 40 13 11 16 49 50 50
Extremadura 39 13 9 17 42 47 48
Numancia 39 10 14 15 42 49 44
Lugo 39 10 14 15 42 50 44
Tenerife 39 9 16 14 37 49 43
Rayo Majadahonda 39 11 8 20 42 57 41
Cordoba 39 7 12 20 46 74 33
Gimnastic de Tarragona 39 8 7 24 25 59 31
Reus 39 5 6 28 16 45 0
Friday, May 24

Malaga 3, Zaragoza 1

Saturday, May 25

Rayo Majadahonda vs. Cordoba 1400 GMT

Gijon vs. Albacete 1600 GMT

Osasuna vs. Las Palmas 1600 GMT

Sunday, May 26

Almeria vs. Alcorcon 1000 GMT

Gimnastic de Tarragona vs. Elche 1400 GMT

Numancia vs. Reus 1400 GMT

Extremadura vs. Lugo 1400 GMT

Tenerife vs. Oviedo 1600 GMT

Granada vs. Cadiz 1700 GMT

Monday, May 27

Deportivo vs. Mallorca 1900 GMT