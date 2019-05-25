BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines are protesting police brutality after officers fired shots that led to the deaths of three teenagers and a young man in a car chase.

Authorities have removed 13 officers from the force pending an investigation.

On Friday, dozens of people staged protests in the Argentine capital.

Police said a 22-year-old man and three teens aged 13 to 14 failed to stop on police orders Monday. They were driving in the town of San Miguel del Monte, about 75 miles south of Buenos Aires.

Shots were fired and the car crashed into a truck. A teenager was seriously injured.

The Buenos Aires province security minister said police procedure was poorly carried out and that it won't go unpunished.

Authorities say they have detained seven of the 13 removed police officers.