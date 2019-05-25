  1. Home
Taiwan president thanks TV celebrity Ellen DeGeneres

“I am proud to serve this country where #LoveWins, so everyone has the right to marry. Everyone!” said Tsai Ing-wen after DeGeneres praised Taiwan

By Judy Lo, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/25 00:22
DeGeneres (right) and wife de Rossi (AP file photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan’s president thanked American TV celebrity Ellen DeGeneres for retweeting a post about Taiwan becoming the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage on Friday (May 24).

Taiwan same-sex marriage came into effect on Friday and more than 500 same-sex couples officially tied the knot. DeGeneres retweeted a post by BuzzFeed News about Taiwan being the first Asian country to legalize same-sex marriage.

“Let’s celebrate every step in the right direction,” said DeGeneres in her tweet.

Among those who replied to her tweet was Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). “Thank you, Ellen! I am proud to serve this country where #LoveWins, so everyone has the right to marry. Everyone!” said Tsai in her reply.

DeGeneres came out as gay in 1997 and she has been married to her wife Portia de Rossi since 2008. In 2016, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the U.S., for her influence on gay rights movement.

The then president Barack Obama said her bravery helped push the country “in the direction of justice.”
