TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi (王毅) described the United States as an “economic bully” when speaking to reporters in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday (May 22), according to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In response, a Facebook posting from TaiwanWarmPower turned the tables and accused China of being a hypocrite and bullying Taiwan. The post added this was a case of “long-term suppression.”

Wang made his statement when interviewed by reporters in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan. He was there for a meeting of foreign ministers at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

He said the U.S. “is taking harsh action against Huawei, a Chinese private enterprise” for no good reason. This is “a typical act of economic bullying,” Wang said.

Some in the U.S. “are attempting to hinder China’s development, because they think China does not deserve economic success,” added Wang. The use of government power to ban Huawei is “typical evidence” of suppression.

Wang also quoted an old Chinese saying: “He who goes the right way gains plenty of help. He who goes the wrong way gains little help” (得道者多助，失道者寡助). The egotistic ideology practiced by the U.S. will only cost it international recognition and support, said Wang.

In response to Wang’s statement, a Facebook page called TaiwanWarmPower refuted Wang’s accusation in a post on Thursday (May 23). “You call the U.S. a bully?” it asked ironically in the post.

“Taiwan has not forgotten how China bullied global airlines into changing ‘Taiwan’ to ‘Taiwan, China’,” said the post. “Obviously, China has been going the wrong way. That’s why so many foreign companies are cutting ties with Huawei.”

TaiwanWarmPower suggested that Wang learn from the people of Taiwan how to cope with suppression, because “we have been toughened by China’s long-term suppression.”