LONDON (AP) — The first day of school can be stressful but Princess Charlotte will have her older brother to lean on if necessary.

Kensington Palace said Friday that 4-year-old Charlotte will join her brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea school in September.

Headmaster Simon O'Malley said the school is "delighted" that Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, have chosen their school for Charlotte.

O'Malley said "we greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September."