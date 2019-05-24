LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Italian bid to host the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo looks stronger than the Stockholm-Are project in an IOC analysis of the candidates.

The IOC says its own polling in March showed "83% support in Italy" and "55% in favor in Sweden."

The evaluation report says the Swedish bid team "considers such figures to be high in the Swedish context."

The 144-page document was produced for IOC members, who will pick the winner on June 24.

It says Italian public authorities have provided more financial guarantees than in Sweden.

The Swedish bid lacked "binding venue funding guarantees" for the athletes village in Stockholm and two new sports arenas.

The Italian bid has private funding in Milan for the only new arena, for hockey, and an athletes village being built as "much-needed housing" for university students.

The IOC report also says Stockholm is "not an official Host City," with authorities in the ski resort Are signing key Olympic contracts.



