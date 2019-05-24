  1. Home
Thai king opens 1st session of elected assembly since coup

By Associated Press
2019/05/24 17:30
The leader of Thailand's Democrat Party Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, center, and secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul, right, arrives at the par

Thailand's Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit arrives at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 24, 2019. Thailand’s

Thailand's Democrat Party leader Jurin Laksanavisit†arrive at parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 24, 2019. Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongko

Member of parliament from Future Forward Party openly LGBT from left to right Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat, Tanwarin Sukkhapisit, Nateepat Kulsetthasith, Kaw

Thailand's Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit gets inside an elevator after arriving at parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday

Thailand's Bhumjai Thai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul arrives at the parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 24, 2019. Thailand's King Maha Va

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand's king has addressed the first session of an elected parliament since the military staged a coup in 2014, advising lawmakers to take their responsibilities seriously because their actions will affect national security and the people's well-bring.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn spoke Friday to declare the parliamentary session officially open after a general election in March. Its first major business will be to select a prime minister to lead a new government.

The government formation has been complicated by the failure of any single party to win an absolute majority in the House of Representatives. The military-backed candidate, Prayuth Chan-ocha, is virtually certain to become prime minister. He staged the coup and has been prime minister and junta chief since then.