TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Here are a few recommended activities happening this weekend in Taipei.

Foodies should take note that through May 26 the 2019 Wine and Gourmet Taipei Expo along with the International Sweets Snack Fair will be taking place at the Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall No. 3. NT$500 will get you access to both events.

On Saturday (May 25) PBR Taiwan and East Drinks West will be hosting a “Summer Kick-off Pool Party” from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m at Road Castle Water Park (洛德城堡) in Zhongzheng District. There will be a number of excellent food vendors on site along with a happy hour from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Cost is NT$350 to join, which provides access to the whole water park.

For wine lovers, Saturday (May 25) there is a wine tasting event hosted by G9 Cool (基酒庫) at Waypoint Saunte in Songshan Dsitrict. Guests will have the opportunity to try a great selection of Brazilian, French and Australian wines. Note: reregistration and a NT$500 participation fee are required to join, in addition to each glass of wine. Check the Facebook page for more info.

On Sunday (May 26) from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Kafnu Taipei will host the “Kafnu Flea Market” near Zhongshan Junior High School MRT Station. Come check out a wide array of vintage goods, antiques, jewelry and quality second hand fashions.

Hip Hop International Taiwan is hosting the 2019 Taiwan Hip Hop Dance Championship on Saturday (May 25) through Sunday (May 26). Come checkout some of the hottest dance teams in Taiwan as they compete for prizes and international recognition. The event is happening at Butterfly Hall (台北花博舞蝶館) in Taipei’s Fine Arts Park near Yuanshan MRT. Tickets are available here.

Starting May 24 and running through the end of May, the National Concert Hall will host a series of performances as part of the 2019 Taiwan International Percussion Convention (TIPC). Various percussion groups from around the world will convene in Taipei for the event, with the theme of “You May Say I’m a Dreamer."

The Taipei Museum of Contemporary Art is hosting a special art and music exhibition that starts this week and will run through July 7. The title of the exhibition is “Where Have All The flowers Gone” (查無此人—小花計畫展). It is the product of 10 different artist groups and musicians who have come together to create a multi-media interactive experience for museum visitors. Check out the Facebook event page for more info.

Regular Hangouts



Two Three Comedy continues to host stand-up comedy open mic nights every Monday at bar 23 Public. The show begins at 9 p.m. but those wishing to sign up should be sure to arrive early.

Karaoke nights are held every Tuesday at Triangle near Yuanshan MRT for those who more enjoy Western bar-style karaoke.

Every Wednesday, Republic of Comedy Taiwan Standup host an open-mic comedy night at My Yacht Taproom near Songshan Culture and Creative Park.

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities.

Bobwundaye bar near Liuzhangli MRT hosts Wednesday Open Mic Nights for those looking to share their musical or artistic talents with an audience. Performances begin at 10 p.m.

Everyone’s favorite Irish bar in Gongguan near NTU, James Joyce, is also hosting live music every weekend.

Those who love Indian food and culture can stop by Mayur Indian Kitchen on Songjiang Road to watch regular dance performances and hear Indian music while dining on Saturdays.

For those new to Taipei, or those who have been here a while but still haven't seen all the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour with "Like it Formosa." Tours happen regularly every week, with four different types of tours to choose from, depending on what you want to see.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.