TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A city government building in Keelung City had an unexpected and unruly guest on Friday morning (May 24), when an ill-tempered macaque monkey somehow made its way to the city center.

Residents visiting a cultural exhibition in Keelung at the local Cultural Center were shocked to see the monkey wondering around between floors of the building.

The animal was reportedly causing chaos and frightening visitors in the building, before it fled into a stairwell leading city workers on a chase.

UDN reports that the monkey rushed to the top of the stairwell and made its way to the roof, where it was photographed by employees.

When city workers tried to corner the macaque, it fled back down the stairwell to the first floor, and then outside and down a nearby alley.

The Keelung Animal Protection Office (基隆市動保所) had been notified of the incident and a team was on its way to the scene to safely remove the monkey, using the proper equipment. However, they reportedly showed just in time to see the monkey rushing across the street down the alley.

At that point, the government workers lost site of the rogue macaque and decided to look for it again later. It is unknown how the monkey ended up in central Keelung, and entered the Cultural Center, which is next the Keelung Port.

Authorities are still on the hunt for the monkey, and hope to capture it as soon as possible to return it safely to the wild, reports Liberty Times.