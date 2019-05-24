A woman walks past political campaign posters placed on a restaurant window at the African Matonge quarter in Brussels, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Belgi
People sit on the grass near to political campaign posters near the European Parliament at the European quarter in Brussels, Thursday, May 23, 2019. D
French coffee maker Noa waits for customer outside the European Parliament at the European quarter in Brussels, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Dutch and Brit
Romanian musicians perform for money in a restaurant area near the European Parliament at the European quarter in Brussels, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Du
Workers clean the European Council headquarters entrance glasses at the European quarter in Brussels, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Dutch and British voters
A man walks by an election poster in the window of a store in the Jewish quarter of Antwerp, Belgium, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Belgium, which has one o
People walk by an election poster in the window of an Asian food store in the Chinatown quarter of Antwerp, Belgium, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Belgium,
BRUSSELS (AP) — While all EU members go to the polls this week, Belgians on Sunday are also voting in a general election, looking to end months of political limbo sparked after the biggest party in the governing coalition quit over Prime Minister Charles Michel's support for the U.N. migration pact.
Michel has steered a caretaker government doing only day-to-day business since December, but with the country's 8 million voters choosing from more than a dozen parties, it's likely to prove difficult to quickly form a stable coalition.
The Flemish N-VA party takes a hard line on migrants and pulled out of government after Michel sought parliamentary approval for the U.N. Global Compact.
The N-VA has been campaigning hard, and surveys suggest the party is too big for a future government to avoid.