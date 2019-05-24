  1. Home
  2. World

India's Modi facing urgent economic challenges after win

By  Associated Press
2019/05/24 15:38
FILE - In this Monday, April 20, 2015 file photo, an Indian man sleeps on the roof of his house at a shanty area in New Delhi, India. India’s slowing

FILE - In this Monday, April 20, 2015 file photo, an Indian man sleeps on the roof of his house at a shanty area in New Delhi, India. India’s slowing

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inaugural ceremony of 'Make in India' week, a

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the inaugural ceremony of 'Make in India' week, a

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, Indian farmers and agricultural laborers march towards the Indian Parliament during a protest rally i

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 30, 2018 file photo, Indian farmers and agricultural laborers march towards the Indian Parliament during a protest rally i

FILE- In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, students from various organizations participate in a demonstration demanding more job opportunities in New Del

FILE- In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, students from various organizations participate in a demonstration demanding more job opportunities in New Del

NEW DELHI (AP) — Dissatisfaction with India's lagging economy didn't deter voters from handing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist party a landslide parliamentary election victory.

Now, they'll be expecting something in return: faster, bolder action on long-promised reforms to transform the economy and improve the lives of India's 1.3 billion people.

Modi made big promises ahead of the vote, viewed by many as a referendum on his first five-year term, which began in 2014. His election manifesto included pledges to double farmers' incomes and provide lavish aid to rural areas. He also vowed to make India the world's third-largest economy by 2030.

Such promises rang hollow for many unhappy with rising unemployment, slow progress in reforms and infrastructure construction and other initiatives that helped him win office in the first place.