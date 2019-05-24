  1. Home
  2. Society

Dead body begins to move, causes scare in Taiwanese funeral parlor

Unidentified man's body found in Nantou County canal on Friday morning

  1061
By Duncan Deaeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/24 15:35
Pixabay image

Pixabay image

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Early Friday morning (May 24), a citizen of Puli in Nantou County spotted a dead body floating in a canal, and immediately called the police around 5:30 a.m.

After authorities retrieved the body from the canal, it was discovered to be an elderly male, estimated to be around 70 years old. The body was sent to a nearby funeral parlor to await identification.

What happened next gave the employees a fright.

At 10:00 a.m. the local fire department received a report from the funeral parlor, stating that the man’s foot had started twitching, leaving the observers to wonder if he might still be alive. An emergency medical services team arrived within two minutes to re-check the vital signs of the man.

By the time they arrived, the man’s limbs were once again stiff, and it was once again determined that the man was deceased. The precise cause of death is still under investigation.

Authorities in Nantou are waiting for the public to help determine the man’s identity, reports Liberty Times.

Photos published by UDN show that that the unidentified man was wearing a white t-shirt and black trousers.
dead body
unidentified body
Nantou

RELATED ARTICLES

Dead body found in ocean near Hualien beach in eastern Taiwan
Dead body found in ocean near Hualien beach in eastern Taiwan
2019/05/10 21:01
S.U.P.E.R. Teacher winners in Taiwan's Nantou County advance to national
S.U.P.E.R. Teacher winners in Taiwan's Nantou County advance to national
2019/04/12 16:29
Nantou County Government offers treasure hunt activity to visitors
Nantou County Government offers treasure hunt activity to visitors
2019/03/13 12:27
Fight between drinking buddies ends in murder in Nantou, Taiwan
Fight between drinking buddies ends in murder in Nantou, Taiwan
2019/03/02 18:14
Unidentified body washes up on New Taipei shore
Unidentified body washes up on New Taipei shore
2019/02/24 14:09