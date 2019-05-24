TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Early Friday morning (May 24), a citizen of Puli in Nantou County spotted a dead body floating in a canal, and immediately called the police around 5:30 a.m.

After authorities retrieved the body from the canal, it was discovered to be an elderly male, estimated to be around 70 years old. The body was sent to a nearby funeral parlor to await identification.

What happened next gave the employees a fright.

At 10:00 a.m. the local fire department received a report from the funeral parlor, stating that the man’s foot had started twitching, leaving the observers to wonder if he might still be alive. An emergency medical services team arrived within two minutes to re-check the vital signs of the man.

By the time they arrived, the man’s limbs were once again stiff, and it was once again determined that the man was deceased. The precise cause of death is still under investigation.

Authorities in Nantou are waiting for the public to help determine the man’s identity, reports Liberty Times.

Photos published by UDN show that that the unidentified man was wearing a white t-shirt and black trousers.