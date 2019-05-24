  1. Home
Indian Prime Minister meets party leaders after election win

By  Associated Press
2019/05/24 14:40
NEW DELHI (AP) — India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been meeting with leaders of his Bharatiya Janata Party fresh off his party's thunderous victory in the general elections.

A party official says Modi has arranged to meet with Cabinet members Friday evening.

The Election Commission says the BJP won 301 out of the 525 constituencies in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of Parliament, as of late morning Friday. The party's top rival, the Indian National Congress led by Rahul Gandhi, won 52 seats, and the All India Trinamool Congress led by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee won 22 seats. The final results are not in for the remaining 7 seats.

Vote counting of the estimated 600 million ballots cast in the world's largest democratic exercise began early Thursday.