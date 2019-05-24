In this Saturday, May 18, 2019, file photo, a Nepalese Buddhist woman lights a butter lamp during Buddha Jayanti, or Buddha Purnima, festival in Kathm
A Nepalese woman lights a butter lamp during Buddha Jayanti, also known as Vesak, a festival marking the birthday, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha.
In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a police officer in Jakarta, Indonesia, fires his tear gas launcher at supporters of a losing presidential candidate who triggered deadly riots.
Customers buy frozen pork at a local market in Hong Kong, where a case of African swine fever has prompted the culling of all 6,000 pigs at a slaughterhouse.
This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.
