Taiwan’s culture minister visits Washington to promote soft power

The visit to promote cultural exchanges took in museums, art centers, and the think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies

  163
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/24 12:54
Congressman Steve Chabot (left)/Taiwan culture minister Cheng Li-chiun (Photo/Ministry of Culture)

Cheng Li-chiun visits art center Halcyon (Photo/Ministry of Culture)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Minister of Culture (MOC) Cheng Li-chun (鄭麗君) visited the think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Wednesday (May 22), as part of a four-day trip to Washington that aims to promote cultural exchanges between the U.S. and Taiwan.

Cheng also paid visits to a number of museums, art centers, and incubator bases, including Halcyon. She then attended the opening ceremony of Sun Ten Museum's "A Homecoming Celebration" exhibition tour in New York City, said the MOC.

In their meeting with the minister, CSIS Senior Adviser for Asia Bonnie Glaser and CSIS Senior Vice President Daniel Runde, recognized the achievements of Taiwan in the development of a cultural economy. They said they believed that countries in Asia will benefit from exercising soft power, which helps foster mutual understanding and prosperity.

Cheng noted that Taiwan, which embraces freedom and democracy, has a vibrant art scene thanks to its inclusive attitude toward diverse cultures. She said that the cultural economy can not only produce profit, but also serves as a vehicle for value promotion.

Also on Wednesday evening, the cultural minister attended the premiere of the documentary “Our Youth in Taiwan” (我們的青春，在台灣), organized by the Global Taiwan Institute at Capitol Hill. In her address, Cheng remarked that it was delightful to see a growing number of young creators from Taiwan introduce the island’s stories and its uniqueness to audiences around the world.
CSIS
Culture minister
Global Taiwan Institute

