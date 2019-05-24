  1. Home
  2. World

Trump moves to escalate investigation of intel agencies

By ZEKE MILLER , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/05/24 12:01
FILE - In this May 15, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr speak at the 38th Annual National Peace Officers' Me

FILE - In this May 15, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr speak at the 38th Annual National Peace Officers' Me

President Donald Trump waves as he walks towards the Oval Office in Washington, Thursday, May 23, 2019, after visiting the annual Flags In ceremony at

President Donald Trump waves as he walks towards the Oval Office in Washington, Thursday, May 23, 2019, after visiting the annual Flags In ceremony at

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is stepping up his effort "to investigate the investigators." He directed the U.S. intelligence community on Thursday to "quickly and fully cooperate" with Attorney General William Barr's investigation of the origins of the multi-year probe of whether his 2016 campaign colluded with Russia.

The move marked another effort in Trump's efforts to undermine the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe amid mounting Democratic calls to bring impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement that Trump is delegating to Barr the "full and complete authority" to declassify documents relating to the probe.