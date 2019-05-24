In this Sunday, May 19, 2019 photo, an anti-government protester wearing a mask to hide his identity from security forces helps carry the U.S. flag-co
This photo gallery highlights some of the top news images made by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean that were published in the past week.
Anti-government protesters wore masks to hide their identities from Nicaraguan security forces during a funeral for a staunch foe of President Daniel Ortega who was killed in a prison disturbance.
Doctors rallied in Paraguay to back legislation that would let physicians partially retire after 25 years of work under the government pension system, because medical studies keep them from starting work as soon as other professionals.
A zoo in Chile's capital presented 1-month-old giraffe Gema.
In Colombia, former FARC rebel leader and peace negotiator Seuxis Hernandez was rearrested moments after being released from jail under a court order.
A Mexican tattoo artist inked the image of the train known as "La Bestia" on the arm of a migrant from El Salvador who wanted to memorialize a trip on the train.
In sports, Argentina's River Plate and Brazil's Athletico Paranaense played the first leg of the finals in soccer's Recopa Sudamericana tournament. Diamilette Quiles became the first woman in Puerto Rico's history to play in a popular semi-pro baseball league.
Vicious armed robberies have become so common aboard buses in Mexico City that some commuters are buying fake cellphones to hand over to thieves.
In Venezuela, supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaidó rallied against President Nicolas Maduro, while residents in a Caracas slum celebrated Mother's Day.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro dedicated his nation to the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
In Chile's capital, six Brazilian tourists died of carbon monoxide poisoning at a downtown apartment.
Curated by photo editor Leslie Mazoch in Mexico City. On Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeslieMazoch