Maka indigenous leader-in-training Tsiweyenki, whose Spanish name is Gloria Elizeche, smiles with her sisters Cristina, center, and Estela as they coo
Maka indigenous leader-in-training Tsiweyenki, or Gloria Elizeche in Spanish, holds an undated portrait of herself with her husband Andres Chemei in M
Maka indigenous leader-in-training Tsiweyenki, or Gloria Elizeche in Spanish, front left, attends a ceremony with Mateo Martinez, right, at which the
Maka indigenous leader-in-training Tsiweyenki, or Gloria Elizeche in Spanish, makes a bed at her home in Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay, Wednesday, Ap
The hands of Maka indigenous leader-in-training Tsiweyenki, or Gloria Elizeche in Spanish, handles a copy of the Bible translated into her native lang
Maka indigenous leader-in-training Tsiweyenki, or Gloria Elizeche in Spanish, right, is comforted by her friend Isabel as she mourns her late husband,
Maka indigenous leader-in-training Tsiweyenki, or Gloria Elizeche in Spanish, passes a plate to her sister Cristina as they cook in her backyard in Ma
Maka indigenous leader-in-training Tsiweyenki, or Gloria Elizeche in Spanish, center, talks to interim chief Mateo Martinez as they leave a worship se
Maka indigenous leader-in-training Tsiweyenki, or Gloria Elizeche in Spanish, leads a women's meeting in Mariano Roque Alonso, Paraguay, Tuesday, May
MARIANO ROQUE ALONSO, Paraguay (AP) — For the tiny Maka culture of Paraguay, political authority has passed from father to son for generations even as the band has struggled for survival, its way of life uprooted by war and migration from a vast, isolated countryside to an urban neighborhood near the capital.
So the death in February of Andrés Chemei, a widely respected figure who led the group for 40 years, posed a problem. He had no son.
The solution has been at least a small advance for women in Paraguay: Maka leaders chose his widow, Tsiweyenki to be one of the first female chiefs of an indigenous people in the South American country.