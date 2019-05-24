  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/05/24 11:07
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 47 186 31 64 .344
Reddick Hou 44 157 22 52 .331
Brantley Hou 50 195 29 64 .328
TAnderson ChW 45 175 27 57 .326
Andrus Tex 38 157 25 51 .325
LeMahieu NYY 45 173 31 56 .324
Devers Bos 50 189 35 60 .317
Springer Hou 47 182 41 57 .313
Martinez Bos 44 169 28 52 .308
La Stella LAA 44 139 25 42 .302
Home Runs

Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; GSanchez, New York, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; Rosario, Minnesota, 14; Encarnacion, Seattle, 13; Cron, Minnesota, 13; Moreland, Boston, 13; 7 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Springer, Houston, 42; Abreu, Chicago, 40; Mondesi, Kansas City, 40; Rosario, Minnesota, 39; DoSantana, Seattle, 38; Bregman, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; Voit, New York, 35; 4 tied at 34.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-1; MPerez, Minnesota, 7-1; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; Giolito, Chicago, 6-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; Montas, Oakland, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3.