Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|012
|111—6
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|040—5
|8
|0
Tanaka, Holder (7), Kahnle (8), Britton (9) and Romine, Sanchez; Bundy, Fry (6), M.Castro (7), Givens (9) and Wynns. W_Kahnle 2-0. L_Givens 0-2. Sv_Britton (2). HRs_New York, Voit (12), Frazier (9). Baltimore, Nunez (10).
___
|Boston
|001
|002
|113—8
|15
|0
|Toronto
|010
|000
|001—2
|5
|1
Weber, Lakins (7), Brasier (8), Velazquez (9) and Vazquez; Richard, Gaviglio (5), Luciano (7), Feierabend (8) and Jansen. W_Weber 1-0. L_Gaviglio 3-1. HRs_Boston, Pearce (1). Toronto, Smoak (8).
___
|Minnesota
|062
|001
|511—16
|17
|1
|Los Angeles
|002
|000
|005—
|7
|10
|0
M.Perez, R.Harper (6), Duffey (7), A.Adams (9), Morin (9) and Astudillo; Harvey, T.Cole (3), N.Ramirez (6), Allen (7), Walsh (9) and Lucroy, Garneau. W_M.Perez 7-1. L_Harvey 2-4. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (9), Cron (13), Rosario (14), Kepler (10), Sano 2 (4), Schoop 2 (10). Los Angeles, La Stella (12), Fletcher (4), Goodwin (5).
___
|Tampa Bay
|210
|004
|000—7
|14
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|002
|000—2
|4
|0
Yarbrough, Stanek (8), Pagan (9) and Kratz; Plutko, O.Perez (6), A.Cole (7), Clippard (8), Hand (9) and Haase. W_Yarbrough 3-1. L_Plutko 1-1. HRs_Tampa Bay, Adames (4), Kiermaier (5), Pham (7), Garcia (9).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Miami
|000
|000
|005—5
|7
|0
|Detroit
|000
|001
|010—2
|11
|2
Richards, Conley (6), Kinley (8), Romo (9) and Alfaro; Boyd, Hardy (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Kinley 1-0. L_Greene 0-2. Sv_Romo (9). HRs_Miami, Cooper (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|001
|030—4
|13
|1
|New York
|000
|012
|03x—6
|7
|2
Strasburg, Suero (8) and Gomes; Matz, Familia (7), Gsellman (8), Ed.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Gsellman 1-0. L_Suero 1-4. Sv_Ed.Diaz (12). HRs_New York, Gomez (1).
___
|Colorado
|000
|006
|000—
|6
|11
|1
|Pittsburgh
|403
|100
|60x—14
|15
|1
Senzatela, Bettis (4), Dunn (6), Estevez (7), McGee (7), Almonte (8) and Iannetta; Lyles, Hartlieb (6), Crick (7), Liriano (8), DuRapau (9) and El.Diaz. W_Lyles 5-1. L_Senzatela 3-4. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (5), Bell (16), Reynolds (4), Polanco (5).
___
|Philadelphia
|202
|310
|010—9
|12
|0
|Chicago
|000
|300
|301—7
|11
|1
Nola, Morgan (6), Dominguez (6), Neshek (7), Alvarez (7), Neris (8) and Realmuto; Lester, Wick (5), Montgomery (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Ryan (8), Kintzler (8) and Contreras, Caratini. W_Nola 5-0. L_Lester 3-3. Sv_Neris (8). HRs_Philadelphia, Segura (5), Realmuto (7). Chicago, Rizzo (13), Schwarber (7).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|110
|020
|000
|1—5
|11
|0
|San Francisco
|020
|010
|100
|000
|0—4
|7
|0
Gausman, Newcomb (7), Webb (8), Blevins (9), Toussaint (9), Jackson (12) and Flowers; Bumgarner, Melancon (7), Watson (8), W.Smith (9), Dyson (10), Gott (11), Moronta (12) and Posey. W_Jackson 3-1. L_Moronta 1-4. HRs_Atlanta, Riley (5), Flowers (5). San Francisco, Austin (4).