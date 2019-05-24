  1. Home
Thursday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/05/24 08:16
AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 000 012 111—6 8 1
Baltimore 010 000 040—5 8 0

Tanaka, Holder (7), Kahnle (8), Britton (9) and Romine, Sanchez; Bundy, Fry (6), M.Castro (7), Givens (9) and Wynns. W_Kahnle 2-0. L_Givens 0-2. Sv_Britton (2). HRs_New York, Voit (12), Frazier (9). Baltimore, Nunez (10).

___

Boston 001 002 113—8 15 0
Toronto 010 000 001—2 5 1

Weber, Lakins (7), Brasier (8), Velazquez (9) and Vazquez; Richard, Gaviglio (5), Luciano (7), Feierabend (8) and Jansen. W_Weber 1-0. L_Gaviglio 3-1. HRs_Boston, Pearce (1). Toronto, Smoak (8).

___

Minnesota 062 001 511—16 17 1
Los Angeles 002 000 005— 7 10 0

Perez, R.Harper (6), Duffey (7), A.Adams (9), Morin (9) and Astudillo; Harvey, Cole (3), N.Ramirez (6), Allen (7), Walsh (9) and Lucroy, Garneau. W_Perez 7-1. L_Harvey 2-4. HRs_Minnesota, Polanco (9), Cron (13), Rosario (14), Kepler (10), Sano 2 (4), Schoop 2 (10). Los Angeles, La Stella (12), Fletcher (4), Goodwin (5).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Miami 000 000 005—5 7 0
Detroit 000 001 010—2 11 2

Richards, Conley (6), Kinley (8), Romo (9) and Alfaro; Boyd, Hardy (7), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner. W_Kinley 1-0. L_Greene 0-2. Sv_Romo (9). HRs_Miami, Cooper (2).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Washington 000 001 030—4 13 1
New York 000 012 03x—6 7 2

Strasburg, Suero (8) and Gomes; Matz, Familia (7), Gsellman (8), Ed.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Gsellman 1-0. L_Suero 1-4. Sv_Ed.Diaz (12). HRs_New York, Gomez (1).

___

Colorado 000 006 000— 6 11 1
Pittsburgh 403 100 60x—14 15 1

Senzatela, Bettis (4), Dunn (6), Estevez (7), McGee (7), Almonte (8) and Iannetta; Lyles, Hartlieb (6), Crick (7), Liriano (8), DuRapau (9) and El.Diaz. W_Lyles 5-1. L_Senzatela 3-4. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (5), Bell (16), Reynolds (4), Polanco (5).

___

Philadelphia 202 310 010—9 12 0
Chicago 000 300 301—7 11 1

Nola, Morgan (6), Dominguez (6), Neshek (7), Alvarez (7), Neris (8) and Realmuto; Lester, Wick (5), Montgomery (6), Edwards Jr. (7), Ryan (8), Kintzler (8) and Contreras, Caratini. W_Nola 5-0. L_Lester 3-3. Sv_Neris (8). HRs_Philadelphia, Segura (5), Realmuto (7). Chicago, Rizzo (13), Schwarber (7).

___

Atlanta 000 110 020 000 1—5 11 0
San Francisco 020 010 100 000 0—4 7 0
(13 innings)

Gausman, Newcomb (7), Webb (8), Blevins (9), Toussaint (9), Jackson (12) and Flowers; Bumgarner, Melancon (7), Watson (8), W.Smith (9), Dyson (10), Gott (11), Moronta (12) and Posey. W_Jackson 3-1. L_Moronta 1-4. HRs_Atlanta, Riley (5), Flowers (5). San Francisco, Austin (4).