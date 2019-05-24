  1. Home
Jenner, Banderas, turn out for glitzy amfAR gala near Cannes

By LOUISE DIXON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2019/05/24 07:53
ANTIBES, France (AP) — Kendall Jenner, Antonio Banderas and other stars attending the nearby Cannes Film Festival have turned out for the 26th amfAR Gala to raise money for AIDS research.

Mariah Carey gave a special performance for dinner guests along with Tom Jones and Dua Lipa during Thursday's event at the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. Charli XCX sang at the after-party.

The event is a fixture during the festival with its black-tie dinner, star-filled auction and fashion show curated by Carine Roitfeld. The looks were auctioned off for one million euros ($1.12 million).

Pamela Anderson, Patricia Arquette, Rebel Wilson and Adrien Brody were also among the stars who attended.

AmfAR is among the world's leading non-profit organizations supporting AIDS research, prevention and education and has invested nearly $550 million in its program.