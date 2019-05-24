NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have been searching for a person who has been intentionally pulling the emergency brakes on subway cars for no legitimate purpose.

Police on Thursday released images and video of a man they say rode on the outside of a car for several stops before entering the car and pulling its emergency brake and fleeing.

It happened on a northbound 2 train at the 14th Street and Seventh avenue station during the Tuesday evening rush hour.

Police say there have been about 40 similar incidents. They began in February, continued in March and increased in frequency in April and May.

Police believe the brake pulling prankster is using a key to gain access to an unoccupied motorman car, where he is able to engage the emergency brake.