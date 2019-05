Cricket World Cup Glance

England and Wales Thursday, May 30

England vs. South Africa, The Oval, London

Friday, May 31

West Indies vs. Pakistan, Nottingham

Saturday, June 1

New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka, Cardiff

Afghanistan vs. Australia, Bristol

Sunday, June 2

South Africa vs. Bangladesh, The Oval, London

Monday, June 3

England vs. Pakistan, Nottingham

Tuesday, June 4

Afghanistan vs. Sri Lanka, Cardiff

Wednesday, June 5

South Africa vs. India, Southampton

Bangladesh vs. New Zealand, The Oval, London

Thursday, June 6

Australia vs. West Indies, Nottingham

Friday, June 7

Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, Bristol

Saturday, June 8

England vs. Bangladesh, Cardiff

Afghanistan vs. New Zealand, Taunton

Sunday, June 9

India vs. Australia, The Oval, London

Monday, June 10

South Africa vs. West Indies, Southampton

Tuesday, June 11

Bangladesh vs. Sri Lanka, Bristol

Wednesday, June 12

Australia vs. Pakistan, Taunton

Thursday, June 13

India vs. New Zealand, Nottingham

Friday, June 14

England vs. West Indies, Southampton

Saturday, June 15

South Africa vs. Afghanistan, Cardiff

Sri Lanka vs. Australia, The Oval, London

Sunday, June 16

India vs. Pakistan, Manchester

Monday, June 17

West Indies vs. Bangladesh, Taunton

Tuesday, June 18

England vs. Afghanistan, Manchester

Wednesday, June 19

New Zealand vs. South Africa, Birmingham

Thursday, June 20

Australia vs. Bangladesh, Nottingham

Friday, June 21

England vs. Sri Lanka, Leeds

Saturday, June 22

India vs. Afghanistan, Southampton

West Indies vs. New Zealand, Manchester

Sunday, June 23

Pakistan vs. South Africa, Lord's, London

Monday, June 24

Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan, Southampton

Tuesday, June 25

England vs. Australia, Lord's, London

Wednesday, June 26

New Zealand vs. Pakistan, Birmingham

Thursday, June 27

West Indies vs. India, Manchester

Friday, June 28

Sri Lanka vs. South Africa, Chester-le-Street

Saturday, June 29

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan, Leeds

New Zealand vs. Australia, Lord's, London

Sunday, June 30

England vs. India, Birmingham

Monday, July 1

Sri Lanka vs. West Indies, Chester-le-Street

Tuesday, July 2

Bangladesh vs. India, Birmingham

Wednesday, July 3

England vs. New Zealand, Chester-le-Street

Thursday, July 4

Afghanistan vs. West Indies, Leeds

Friday, July 5

Pakistan vs. Bangladesh, Lord's, London

Saturday, July 6

Australia vs. South Africa, Manchester

Sri Lanka vs. India, Leeds

Tuesday, July 9

First semifinal (1 vs. 4), Manchester

Wednesday, July 10

Reserve day

Thursday, July 11

Second semifinal (2 vs. 3), Birmingham

Friday, July 12

Reserve day

Sunday, July 14

Final, Lord's, London

Monday, July 15

Reserve day