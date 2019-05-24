AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:
These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:
|FRIDAY, May 24
thru June 2, Italy — cycling, Giro d'Italia.
thru 26, Fort Worth, Texas — golf, US PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge.
thru 26, Farso, Denmark — golf, European Tour, Made in Denmark.
thru 26, Williamsburg, Virginia — golf, US LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship.
thru 25, Geneva — tennis, ATP, Geneva Open.
thru 25, Lyon, France — tennis, ATP, Lyon Open.
thru 25, Strasbourg, France — tennis, WTA, Strasbourg International.
thru 25, Nuremberg, Germany — tennis, WTA, Nuremberg Cup.
thru 26, Slovakia — ice hockey, men's world championships.
thru 26, Nanning, China — badminton, Sudirman Cup.
New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. Queensland, ACT vs. Bulls.
|SATURDAY, May 25
Seville, Spain — football, Copa del Rey final: Barcelona vs. Valencia.
Berlin — football, German Cup final: Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig.
Hampden, Scotland — football, Scottish Cup final: Celtic vs. Hearts.
thru 26, London — rugby, sevens world series, London Sevens.
Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. Melbourne, Crusaders vs. Blues, New South Wales vs. Jaguares, Stormers vs. Highlanders, Sharks vs. Lions.
|SUNDAY, May 26
thru June 9, Paris — tennis, French Open.
Monaco — auto racing, F1, Monaco GP.
Italy — football, Serie A ends.
Indianapolis — auto racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500.
|MONDAY, May 27
No new major events.
|TUESDAY, May 28
No new major events.
|WEDNESDAY, May 29
Baku, Azerbaijan — football, Europa League final: Arsenal vs. Chelsea.
Doha, Qatar — football, Asian Champions League: Zobahan vs. Al Nassr.
|THURSDAY, May 30
London — cricket, World Cup, England vs. South Africa.
thru June 2, Charleston, South Carolina — golf, U.S. Women's Open.
thru June 2, Dublin, Ohio — golf, US PGA Tour, Memorial.
thru June 2, Antwerp, Belgium — golf, European Tour, Belgian Knockout.
Stockholm — athletics, Diamond League.
|FRIDAY, May 31
Nottingham, England — cricket, World Cup, West Indies vs. Pakistan.
New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Bulls, Melbourne vs. New South Wales.
|SATURDAY, June 1
Madrid — football, Champions League final: Liverpool vs. Tottenham.
Cardiff, Wales — cricket, World Cup, New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka.
Bristol, England — cricket, World Cup, Afghanistan vs. Australia.
thru 2, Belle Isle Park, Michigan — auto racing, IndyCar, Detroit GP.
thru 2, Paris — rugby, sevens world series, Paris Sevens.
Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. ACT, Chiefs vs. Crusaders, Queensland vs. Jaguares, Sharks vs. Hurricanes, Lions vs. Stormers.
|SUNDAY, June 2
London — cricket, World Cup, South Africa vs. Bangladesh.