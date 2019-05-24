AP Weekly Sports Calendar

EDITORS:

These are among the top sports events of the week. Coverage of most of these events will move on this circuit:

FRIDAY, May 24

thru June 2, Italy — cycling, Giro d'Italia.

thru 26, Fort Worth, Texas — golf, US PGA Tour, Charles Schwab Challenge.

thru 26, Farso, Denmark — golf, European Tour, Made in Denmark.

thru 26, Williamsburg, Virginia — golf, US LPGA Tour, Pure Silk Championship.

thru 25, Geneva — tennis, ATP, Geneva Open.

thru 25, Lyon, France — tennis, ATP, Lyon Open.

thru 25, Strasbourg, France — tennis, WTA, Strasbourg International.

thru 25, Nuremberg, Germany — tennis, WTA, Nuremberg Cup.

thru 26, Slovakia — ice hockey, men's world championships.

thru 26, Nanning, China — badminton, Sudirman Cup.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. Queensland, ACT vs. Bulls.

SATURDAY, May 25

Seville, Spain — football, Copa del Rey final: Barcelona vs. Valencia.

Berlin — football, German Cup final: Bayern Munich vs. Leipzig.

Hampden, Scotland — football, Scottish Cup final: Celtic vs. Hearts.

thru 26, London — rugby, sevens world series, London Sevens.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. Melbourne, Crusaders vs. Blues, New South Wales vs. Jaguares, Stormers vs. Highlanders, Sharks vs. Lions.

SUNDAY, May 26

thru June 9, Paris — tennis, French Open.

Monaco — auto racing, F1, Monaco GP.

Italy — football, Serie A ends.

Indianapolis — auto racing, IndyCar, Indianapolis 500.

MONDAY, May 27

No new major events.

TUESDAY, May 28

No new major events.

WEDNESDAY, May 29

Baku, Azerbaijan — football, Europa League final: Arsenal vs. Chelsea.

Doha, Qatar — football, Asian Champions League: Zobahan vs. Al Nassr.

THURSDAY, May 30

London — cricket, World Cup, England vs. South Africa.

thru June 2, Charleston, South Carolina — golf, U.S. Women's Open.

thru June 2, Dublin, Ohio — golf, US PGA Tour, Memorial.

thru June 2, Antwerp, Belgium — golf, European Tour, Belgian Knockout.

Stockholm — athletics, Diamond League.

FRIDAY, May 31

Nottingham, England — cricket, World Cup, West Indies vs. Pakistan.

New Zealand, Australia — rugby, Super Rugby: Blues vs. Bulls, Melbourne vs. New South Wales.

SATURDAY, June 1

Madrid — football, Champions League final: Liverpool vs. Tottenham.

Cardiff, Wales — cricket, World Cup, New Zealand vs. Sri Lanka.

Bristol, England — cricket, World Cup, Afghanistan vs. Australia.

thru 2, Belle Isle Park, Michigan — auto racing, IndyCar, Detroit GP.

thru 2, Paris — rugby, sevens world series, Paris Sevens.

Various sites — rugby, Super Rugby: Sunwolves vs. ACT, Chiefs vs. Crusaders, Queensland vs. Jaguares, Sharks vs. Hurricanes, Lions vs. Stormers.

SUNDAY, June 2

London — cricket, World Cup, South Africa vs. Bangladesh.