KOSICE, Slovakia (AP) — Damon Severson and Mark Stone helped Canada escape to the world hockey championship semifinals while the United States and defending champion Sweden dropped out.
Canada beat Switzerland 3-2 in overtime Thursday night. Severson tied it with 0.4 seconds left on a goal confirmed by video review. Stone ended it at 5:07 of the 3-on-3 overtime.
Stone also scored in regulation. Nico Hischier and Sven Andrighetto scored for Switzerland.
In the semifinals Saturday, Canada will face the Czech Republic, and Russia will play Finland.
In Bratislava, Nikita Gusev and Mikhail Sergachyov each had a goal and two assists in Russia's 4-3 victory over the United States. Kirill Kaprizov and Mikhail Grigorenko also scored. Brady Skjei, Noah Hanifin and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Americans.
Finland beat Sweden 5-4 in overtime in Kosice. Marko Anttila tied it for Finland with 1:29 left and Sakari Manninen won it in overtime.
The Czech Republic topped Germany 5-1 in Bratislava. Jan Kovar scored twice for the Czechs.