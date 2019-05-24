|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|Tampa Bay
|28
|18
|.609
|2½
|Boston
|27
|23
|.540
|5½
|Toronto
|20
|30
|.400
|12½
|Baltimore
|15
|35
|.300
|17½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|32
|16
|.667
|—
|Cleveland
|25
|23
|.521
|7
|Chicago
|22
|26
|.458
|10
|Detroit
|18
|29
|.383
|13½
|Kansas City
|17
|32
|.347
|15½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|33
|17
|.660
|—
|Texas
|24
|23
|.511
|7½
|Oakland
|25
|25
|.500
|8
|Los Angeles
|22
|26
|.458
|10
|Seattle
|23
|29
|.442
|11
___
|Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, ppd.
Oakland 7, Cleveland 2
Kansas City 8, St. Louis 2, 1st game
Texas 2, Seattle 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 5
Boston 6, Toronto 5, 13 innings
Miami 6, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
St. Louis 10, Kansas City 3, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 9, Houston 4
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5
Boston 8, Toronto 2
Miami 5, Detroit 2
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3) at Toronto (Thornton 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Soto 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 3-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Sale 1-5) at Houston (Miley 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 3-4) at Minnesota (Berrios 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Kansas City (Junis 3-5), 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Colorado (Hoffman 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 2-1) at Oakland (Mengden 1-1), 10:07 p.m.
Texas (Smyly 0-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1), 10:07 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.