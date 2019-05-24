Thursday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|012
|111—6
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|040—5
|8
|0
Tanaka, Holder (7), Kahnle (8), Britton (9) and Romine, Sanchez; Bundy, Fry (6), Castro (7), Givens (9) and Wynns. W_Kahnle 2-0. L_Givens 0-2. Sv_Britton (2). HRs_New York, Voit (12), Frazier (9). Baltimore, Nunez (10).
___
|Boston
|001
|002
|113—8
|15
|0
|Toronto
|010
|000
|001—2
|5
|1
Weber, Lakins (7), Brasier (8), Velazquez (9) and Vazquez; Richard, Gaviglio (5), Luciano (7), Feierabend (8) and Jansen. W_Weber 1-0. L_Gaviglio 3-1. HRs_Boston, Pearce (1). Toronto, Smoak (8).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|001
|030—4
|13
|1
|New York
|000
|012
|03x—6
|7
|2
Strasburg, Suero (8) and Gomes; Matz, Familia (7), Gsellman (8), Ed.Diaz (9) and Ramos. W_Gsellman 1-0. L_Suero 1-4. Sv_Ed.Diaz (12). HRs_New York, Gomez (1).
___
|Colorado
|000
|006
|000—
|6
|11
|1
|Pittsburgh
|403
|100
|60x—14
|15
|1
Senzatela, Bettis (4), Dunn (6), Estevez (7), McGee (7), Almonte (8) and Iannetta; Lyles, Hartlieb (6), Crick (7), Liriano (8), DuRapau (9) and El.Diaz. W_Lyles 5-1. L_Senzatela 3-4. HRs_Pittsburgh, Marte (5), Bell (16), Reynolds (4), Polanco (5).