2019/05/24 03:59
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Polanco Min 46 183 30 62 .339
Reddick Hou 43 154 22 51 .331
Andrus Tex 38 157 25 51 .325
Brantley Hou 49 191 29 62 .325
LeMahieu NYY 45 173 31 56 .324
TAnderson ChW 44 171 27 55 .322
Devers Bos 50 189 35 60 .317
Springer Hou 47 182 41 57 .313
Martinez Bos 44 169 28 52 .308
Fletcher LAA 46 155 21 47 .303
Home Runs

Springer, Houston, 17; Bregman, Houston, 15; Gallo, Texas, 15; GSanchez, New York, 15; Vogelbach, Seattle, 14; Encarnacion, Seattle, 13; Rosario, Minnesota, 13; Moreland, Boston, 13; 7 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Springer, Houston, 42; Abreu, Chicago, 40; Mondesi, Kansas City, 40; DoSantana, Seattle, 38; Rosario, Minnesota, 37; Bregman, Houston, 35; Gallo, Texas, 35; Voit, New York, 35; 4 tied at 34.

Pitching

German, New York, 9-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-1; Walden, Boston, 6-0; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 6-1; MPerez, Minnesota, 6-1; Berrios, Minnesota, 6-2; Odorizzi, Minnesota, 6-2; Montas, Oakland, 6-2; Lynn, Texas, 6-3; 2 tied at 5-1.