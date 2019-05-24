BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The wreck of the final U.S. slave ship has been found in coastal waters infested with alligators and poisonous snakes. The question now is what to do with it.

Some have suggested raising the ship and putting it in a museum. Others want it to become the centerpiece of a national memorial to the slave trade. Leaving the remains in the river and marking the area is another possibility.

Archaeologist James Delgado participated in the work and says the find represents a remarkable chance for research and inspiration.

The United States banned slaved importation in 1808, but a ship called the Clotilda arrived in Mobile, Alabama, in 1860 with an illegal cargo of captured Africans.

The ship was burned to hide evidence, and its exact whereabouts were unknown until now.