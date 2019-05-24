In this May 21, 2019 photo, two drones fly above Lake Street in downtown Reno, Nev., on, as part of a NASA simulation to test emerging technology that
In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019 photo, a drone takes off from the roof of the Cal-Neva casino parking garage in downtown Reno, Nev. as part of a NASA si
In this May 21, 2019 photo, a drone flies over downtown Reno, Nev., before landing on the Cal-Neva casino parking garage, as part of a NASA simulation
In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019 photo, a drone flies over downtown Reno, Nev., before landing on the Cal-Neva casino parking garage, as part of a NASA s
In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019 photo, a researcher positions a drone for take off on the roof of a casino parking garage in downtown Reno, Nev., where
In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019 photo, Chris Walach, executive director of the Nevada Institute of Autonomous Systems, points to the the launch pad on a
In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019 photo, two drones fly above Lake Street in downtown Reno, Nev., on, as part of a NASA simulation to test emerging techno
In this Tuesday, May 21, 2019 photo, Ron Johnson, NASA's project manager for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Traffic Management, points to an image detailin
RENO, Nev. (AP) — NASA has launched the final stage of a four-year effort to develop a national traffic management system for drones, testing them in cities for the first time beyond the operator's line of sight.
Multiple drones took to the air at the same time above downtown Reno this week in a series of simulations testing emerging technology that someday will be used to manage hundreds of thousands of small unmanned commercial aircraft.
NASA officials say it's the most complicated technical challenge they've faced since the simulations began in 2015.
Similar tests have been conducted in remote and rural areas. The Federal Aviation Administration has authorized individual test flights in cities before but never for multiple drones or outside the sight of the operator.