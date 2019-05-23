NEW YORK (AP) — Brittany K. Barnett and MiAngel Cody are warrior attorneys with a mission: freeing nonviolent drug offenders serving life in a federal system the lawyers are working to reform.

When it comes to the cause, their energy is boundless. And they're immensely grateful to Kim Kardashian West for joining the fight, catching some headlines in the process.

As the media whipped up interest in Kardashian West's involvement in the lawyers' 90-day drive to free inmates under new reforms, they've spent some time handling supporters online who feel the star has received a disproportionate amount of the attention.

Barnett and Cody disagree: Kardashian West helped fund the effort when nobody else would.