TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Miss Asia 2019 will be held in Taiwan’s southern city of Kaohsiung for the first time, Liberty Times Net reported on Thursday (May 23).

The organizer of Miss Asia said the Taiwan regional competition is accepting online registrations via the official website. Unmarried women aged between 16 and 30, childless and at least 163 centimeters tall are qualified to register, according to the report.

The organizer said the age limit was set at 16 – 30 for the first time so more women would be able to participate. So far almost 100 women have registered for the competition, including students from Taiwan, women from Beijing, oversea Chinese, and beauties from all over Asia, the organizer added.

Initial auditions will begin at the end of June, and the semifinals will take place across Taiwan in July, according to the report. The final will take place at Jubilee Hall in Kaohsiung, August 10.