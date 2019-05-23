Controversy surrounding the award of the Aachen Peace Prizeto Ruslan Kotsaba has now become a non-issue following the Ukrainian journalist's decision to forsake the accolade. His decision comes after accusations of prejudicial remarks.

The reporter, who is a former political prisoner, had been in line to pick up the award on September 1, a day marked in Germany as anti-war day. However, the initial selection by the board came under scrutiny due to revelations of anti-Semetic statements the 52-year-old made in a video from 2011.

Spokeswoman Lea Heuser said: "In our view, people have the right to continue their development and also to change basic attitudes."

Kotsaba was originally awarded the prize in early May because he was the only Ukrainian journalist to seek objective reporting on the conflict in eastern Ukraine. In his reports, he described the conflict as a "civil war" and called for conscientious objection.

When a recording with anti-Semitic remarks emerged the board decided to withdraw the award. However, this could only have been decided by an Extraordinary General Assembly. This is no longer necessary with Kotsaba's rejection, though a members' meeting will still be held on June 14 to reassess the case.

The acclaim includes prize money of €2,000 ($2,227) and seeks to honor individuals or groups who contribute to peace and understanding. Other winners include the "Initiative Against Nuclear Weapons" and the network "Büchel is everywhere — nuclear weapon free now!"

The Aachen Peace Prize was created in 1988 with the intention of demonstrating an "appreciation of women, men and groups who, viewing the world from the perspective of the underprivileged, have made a contribution to mutual understanding and assistance among individuals and peoples," according to the organization's website.

