TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s national golf association is rolling out a “master camp” training program and inviting golf guru Butch Harmon to coach Taiwan’s young golf talents, Liberty Times Net reported on Thursday (May 23).

According to the report, the Chinese Taipei Golf Association has laid out a plan for the “national training team” and promising golfers. The national training team will consist of 12 members (six males and seven females) who will be selected based on the results of eight rounds in two competitions.

Their training will be divided into domestic and overseas sessions. The domestic training sessions will be conducted on Taiwan’s golf courses, while the overseas sessions will be conducted in the U.S., in July and August.

In order to inculcate helpful ideas and harness top-notch technology, the golf association confirmed it has invited Tiger Woods’ former coach Butch Harmon to coach the Taiwan golfers at his golf school in Las Vegas, Liberty Times Net reported.

After receiving a master class from Harmon the team will head to Oak Valley golf course in California and have Sean Lanyi teach them how to read greens, aim, and control the speed of their putts, according to the report. Lanyi is the inventor of AimPoint, a set of green reading and putting methods.

For the group of promising golfers, there will be one to two domestic training sessions in the second half of the year, but no overseas training, according to the training plan.