ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A lawyer for a Greek far-left extremist jailed for 11 murders says Greece's supreme court has ordered lower judges to reconsider his request for a temporary leave from prison, which had earlier been rejected.

Dimitris Koufodinas is serving 11 life terms for his role as the main hit man for the November 17 group, which killed 23 people between 1975-2000.

The 61-year-old is in intensive care due to the effects of a hunger strike he launched May 2 to protest the rejection of his furlough bid — which has sparked a violent arson and vandalism campaign by far-left sympathizers.

Lawyer Ioanna Kourtovik said Thursday the supreme court agreed to have Koufodinas' demand re-examined by a panel of judges in the central town of Volos, where Koufodinas' prison is.