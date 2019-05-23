TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF) signed an MOU with the World Farmers’ Organization (WFO) on agricultural cooperation at the organization’s General Assembly in Luxembourg on May 20.

The agreement was inked between ICDF Secretary General, Timothy T. Y. Hsiang (項恬毅), and WFO President, Theo de Jager, according to a press release of ICDF.

The collaboration will see Taiwan participate in the Farmers Driven Climate Change Agenda proposed by the WFO. Taiwan will also provide assistance in farmer training and smart agriculture technology transfer for Caribbean countries under the framework.

Taiwan’s prowess and experience in the development of mechanisms to help the agricultural industry adjust to climate change can serve to assist members of the organization as they also cope with its environmental impacts, said Theo de Jager.

Timothy T. Y. Hsiang is also scheduled to take part in the Food System Dialogue session curated by David Nabarro, 2018 World Food Prize laureate, and joined a number of commentators at the Innovative Finance in Agriculture seminar.

The World Farmers’ Organization, which represents 1.5 billion farmers currently, aims to enhance the relevance of global food producers as economic, social and environmental actors. WFO is also a reference organization for the UN in mounting international initiatives such as the 2030 Agenda of Sustainable Development.