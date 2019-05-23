A bronze sculpture by Italo Griselli, known under the Fascist regime as "Saluto Fascista" (Fascist Salute) and after the war renamed Genio dello Sport
One of the statues by sculptor Eugenio Baroni adorns the Pietrangeli tennis stadium behind spectators watching a match at the Italian Open tennis tour
A detail of the mural titled "Apotheosis of Fascism", by Luigi Montanarini, believed to have been painted between the late1930's and early 1940's, in
The word DVCE, which was Benito Mussolini's title, is written on the mosaic pavement of the The Piazzale at the Foro Italico sporting complex in Rome
Fasces, the original symbol of Fascism adapted from ancient Rome, showing a bundle of rods tied together around an axe, are seen carved with eagles on
A detail of a giant marble bas-relief titled "The Story of Rome through its Constructions", made in 1940 by sculptor Publio Morbiducci, shows Italian
People walk past a plaque commemorating the fallen soldiers of WWI adorned with the original symbol of fascism, a bundle of sticks featuring an axe, c
A view of the Palazzo della Civilta' Italiana, also known as the Square Colosseum, in the EUR district of Rome, Monday, May 6, 2019. On its façade is
A detail of the mural titled "Apotheosis of Fascism", by Luigi Montanarini, believed to have been painted between the late1930's and early 1940's, in
A marble statue holding a fasces, a bundle of rods tied together around an axe, adopted by Italian dictator Benito Mussolini as a symbol of power, ado
CONI (Italian Olympic Committee) president Giovanni Malago', bottom left, and Italian athlete Filippo Tortu attend a press conference to present the G
Fasces, a bundle of rods tied around an axe, the symbol which Italian dictator Benito Mussolini adopted from ancient Rome, are seen carved in a bridge
A man enters a building where a marble bas-relief titled "The Story of Rome through its Constructions", made in 1940 by sculptor Publio Morbiducci, sh
A Fascist motto reading in Italian "Many enemies, much honor", decorates the mosaic pavement on the avenue from the Olympic stadium to a fascist-era o
A marble obelisk by architect Costantino Costantini with writing reading in Latin MVSSOLINI DVX (Mussolini Leader) stands at the Foro Italico sporting
ROME (AP) — While Germany systematically wiped out traces of Adolf Hitler's Nazi regime after World War II, the legacy of his Axis ally, Benito Mussolini, remains present in Italy even today.
Many monuments and symbols glorifying Mussolini's two-decade rule were removed following the war, but a surprising number remain in plain view in Rome, reflecting Italy's complicated relationship with its 20th century history .
The Foro Italico sports complex on the western bank of the river Tiber is one of the most striking examples of fascist architecture, with statues carrying fasces — an ancient Roman symbol adopted by Mussolini — pavement mosaics paying homage to the fascist dictator and a marble obelisk that bears his name. In the nearby headquarters of the Italian Olympic Committee, news conferences are still held in front of a mural showing Mussolini on a pedestal addressing a crowd.
Mussolini transformed Rome's urban landscape with grand construction projects like EUR, a new city district that was originally designed as celebration of fascism for a world fair in 1942. The fair was canceled due to WWII and construction was halted but resumed after the war.
The most prominent building in the district is known as the "Square Colosseum," a marble-clad palazzo engraved with a quote from Mussolini's 1935 speech announcing the invasion of Ethiopia. Another building features a marble bas-relief from 1940 showing Mussolini on a horse, giving the fascist salute.