Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rocks E. Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/05/23 14:26
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.8 earthquake jarred Hualien County at 2:12 p.m. this afternoon (May 23), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 6.3 kilometers west-northwest of Hualien County Hall at a shallow depth of 14.3 kilometers, based on CWB data.

The quake’s intensity, which gauges the actual effect of the tremor, registered a 5 on Taiwan’s 7-tiered scale in Hualien County, an intensity level of 4 was recorded in Nantou County, and an intensity level of 3 was felt in Tachung County and Yilan County. An intensity level of 2 was experienced in Changhua County and Yunlin County, while an intensity level of 1 was logged in Chiayi County, Taitung County, Hsinchu County, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Chiayi City, and Tainan City.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

No injuries were reported from the quake at the time of publication.


CWB map of today's quake.
earthquake
quake
earthquakes
tremor
temblor

